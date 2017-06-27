Police Release Video To Identify Car Involved In Fatal Cyclist Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police need help to identify a car and driver after obtaining new video related to the fatal hit and run of cyclist Aaron Laciny.

Baltimore City crash investigators say the car of a person who came forward to police last week was involved, but that car was not the first to strike the cyclist on Charles Street that night.

Police have now released new video from the Charles Street Exxon Station which may indicate the person shows a car traveling in the same direction of the cyclist, just after he passed through the same intersection.

Investigators say Laciny was riding in the fast lane, an area with no bike path.

Baltimore Police say they believe the vehicle captured in the surveillance video may be involved in the hit-and-run crash that lead to Laciny’s death.

In the video, the vehicle of interest is seen at the traffic light at the top of the video, then begins to travel to the left side of the screen.

Police say they believe the car is lighter-colored sedan-type vehicle.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

