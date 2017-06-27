Crews Continue To Investigate Cause Of Steam Pipe Explosion, Make Repairs

June 27, 2017 2:38 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Veolia North America is continuing to make repairs on the steam pipe that exploded in Baltimore City last week.

Veolia says the crew has access to the line break and is continuing to excavate around the area where the line break happened to determine repairs needed.

On Friday, June 23 Veolia said 90 percent of the site had been cleaned.

Veolia reports it has approximately 20 staff and contractor personnel on site working on the repairs as well as completing cleaning the area.

Access to Eutaw Street businesses was restored on Thursday night, June 22.

The investigation into the line break is ongoing.

