Triple Stabbing At Motel In Rosedale

Baltimore (WJZ)– Three men are injured after a stabbing at the El Rich Motel in the 8200 block of Pulaski Highway early this morning.

The preliminary investigation reveals that all three men were in a motel room around 2:30 a.m. when the suspect knocked on the door.

After some exchange with the suspect, he pulled out a knife and began stabbing the three victims, then fled the scene.

A 26 year old man suffering life-threatening stab wounds to the upper body is reported to be in stable condition at an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The two other victim suffered minor injuries and are also being treated at area hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the White Marsh Precinct at 410-887-5000.

