Under Armour Announces New President, Plank Remains CEO

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Apparel giant Under Armour announced some major changes Tuesday morning.
The Baltimore-based company announced former CEO of The ALDO Group, Patrik Frisk will become Under Armour’s new president and Chief Operating Officer starting on July 10.
According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, Frisk will report to Kevin Plank, who will remain chairman and CEO, and be responsible for go-to-market strategy and executing the company’s long-term growth plan. Plank had served as the company’s president since 2010.
Kevin Plank issued the following statement on the new president:
“Patrik’s global experience in brand building, including a proven and disciplined record of driving growth, while enhancing profitability and efficiency, will be instrumental as we work to transform our business model to deliver long-term value for our consumers, customers and shareholders. The opportunity to leverage our strengths – innovative product, brand strength, premium sports marketing assets and unparalleled consumer connections – within an increasingly more digital ecosystem has never been greater ”
According to Under Armour officials, Frisk has 30 years of experience in the apparel, footwear and retail industry. In addition to ALDO, Frisk has spent time with Outdoor Americas that featured connections to The North Face, Timberland, JanSport and other brands.
