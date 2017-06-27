Vandals Knock Over 24 Headstones At Maryland Cemetery

June 27, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Prince George's County Police Department, Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are offering cash to anyone who can say who vandalized two-dozen headstones at a historic cemetery.

Prince George’s County Police said Tuesday that they’re looking for the person or people who knocked over 24 headstones at the cemetery in Upper Marlboro that belongs to St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

A police statement says the vandalism apparently happened Friday night. They say some of the headstones date to the 1800s.

The church is on The National Register of Historic Places.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch