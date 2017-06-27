WEATHER BLOG: Another Cool Day Ahead Of Humid Weekend

Hi Everyone!

Another cool calm(ish) day on tap for ya. I say, “calmish” because there is a chance later on, and mostly North of the Mason-Dixon line, of a spotty t-storm. Nothing severe just some spotty action. And that is about it.

I think the weather headline still has to be our forecast, cool, daytime high of 79°, and our forecast, cool, overnight low of 55°. The normals are 86°/65°. Tomorrow it remains cool with a high of 82°. But we are still on track for a return to hot, and humid conditions for the upcoming holiday weekend. Back to the 90’s, and HUMID! But would we want it any other way on the July 4th holiday weekend? Or course not. Of course that is easy to say now. Let’s poll the delegation, again, midafternoon on Friday when it is 94°……….

Enjoy this day!

MB!