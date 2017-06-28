16-Year-Old Arrested For Armed Robbery; 2nd Suspect Sought

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with an armed robbery on Tuesday.

Calantai Green has been charged with armed robbery, and police also found that he was wanted on a robbery warrant from earlier in the month.

Police say the armed robbery happened in the unit block of S. Collington Ave.

As the victim was walking, he was approached by a male suspect armed with a silver handgun.

The victim grabbed the suspect’s gun, and as the two were trying to gain control of the gun, the suspect yelled for his friend, Green, to come and stab the victim.

The victim then let go of the gun, and complied with the robbers. Both suspects then fled on foot.

Police were given a description of the suspects, and detectives later found a person matching one of the suspects’ description in the 2400 block of East Fayette St.

The suspect, later identified as Green, surrendered to police, and told detectives he had a BB gun.

Police are continuing to search for the other suspect involved in the armed robbery.

