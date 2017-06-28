Armed Robbery Suspects Caught In The Act Identified

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the two armed robbery suspects who were shot at by an officer after a citizen alerted the officer to the crime.
18-year-old Maurice L. Allen Jr. and 21-year-old Malik McCaffity have been charged with a litany of charges, including armed robbery, robbery, and first and second degree assault.
According to police, an officer was flagged down by someone at 8:45 a.m., after they noticed something suspicious near Moravia and Harford Roads, which turned out to be an armed robbery in progress.
The officer fired one shot at the suspects, but neither was hit.
