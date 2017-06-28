Armed Robbery Suspects Caught In The Act Identified

June 28, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Armed robbery, Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the two armed robbery suspects who were shot at by an officer after a citizen alerted the officer to the crime.

18-year-old Maurice L. Allen Jr. and 21-year-old Malik McCaffity have been charged with a litany of charges, including armed robbery, robbery, and first and second degree assault.

RELATED: Officer Fires Shot At Robbery Suspects After Citizen Alerts Police To Crime

According to police, an officer was flagged down by someone at 8:45 a.m., after they noticed something suspicious near Moravia and Harford Roads, which turned out to be an armed robbery in progress.

The officer fired one shot at the suspects, but neither was hit.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch