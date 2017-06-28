Asbestos Found On Holiday Inn Following Steam Pipe Explosion Downtown

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Asbestos has been found on the Holiday Inn building in downtown Baltimore, after a steam pipe explosion last Tuesday, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Wednesday, the Maryland Department of the Environment recommended workers “erect a scaffolding and shroud to remediate that,” said spokesman Jay Apperson.
The explosion, which happened on Eutaw Street between Pratt and Lombard Streets, injured five people and sent debris through the air just before the start of an Orioles game.
Initial environmental testing of the area detected asbestos.
Veolia North America, which operates the City’s 15-mile network of steam pipes, alerted the Baltimore Police Department last week that it was possible first responders may have been exposed to asbestos.
