Baltimore Ravens Bring In Two New Area Scouts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday two changes within their personnel department: Brandon Berning was promoted to Midwest/Southwest area scout, and Kevin Weidl was hired as the organization’s Southeast/Southwest area scout.

Berning originally joined the Ravens following the 2015 NFL Draft as a player personnel assistant after spending one year (2014) as a scouting intern with the New York Giants. In his new role, he will scout players from schools in the Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and AAC.

During his time as a player personnel assistant, Berning served numerous roles, including preparing advance scouting reports on upcoming opponents and assessing free agent prospects. He also assisted in coordinating the post-draft free agent signing process.

Weidl joins the Ravens after spending the last 11 years (2007-17) as a draft analyst for ESPN’s Scouts Inc., where he evaluated and wrote scouting reports on NFL Draft prospects. With Baltimore, he will primarily focus on players from the SEC, ACC and Big 12.

Prior to Weidl’s tenure with ESPN, he was a three-year starting quarterback for Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2004-06). After graduating, he earned a training camp internship with the New York Jets’ pro personnel department (2007). His older brother, Andy, worked in the Ravens’ scouting department from 2005-16 and is currently the Philadelphia Eagles’ assistant director of player personnel.

Berning is the newest member of the Ravens’ “20/20” club, which includes members of the team’s personnel staff who started with the organization as young personnel assistants and grew into evaluators with more input. The term “20/20” refers to hiring 20-year olds for $20,000. But according to general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, “The guys started when they were a little older than 20 and for more than $20,000, but that’s what we call them.”