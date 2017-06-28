Coast Guard, Good Samaritan Help Save Boaters Off Ocean City Coast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan helped rescue three people from a boat that was taking on water.
The boat was about 40 miles off the Ocean City coast Wednesday, when Coast Guard Station Ocean City got a report of a 27-foot boat that was taking on water after taking a wave over the stern.
Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson, along with a lifeboat and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, responded to assist.
Crews arrived to find a good Samaritan had already taken all three boaters on his boat. No injuries were reported.
They were taken to Ocean City by the good Samaritan while the Coast Guard towed the boat back to shore.
