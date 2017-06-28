College World Series Sets Total Attendance Record Of 357,646

June 28, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: College World Series, National Championship, TD Ameritrade Park

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attendance at the College World Series was the highest in the 71-year history of the event.

A total of 357,646 fans turned out for the 16 games at TD Ameritrade Park, surpassing the previous record of 353,378 for 16 games in 2015. Total attendance has not fallen below 300,000 since first hitting that mark in 2006.

This year’s average attendance of 22,352 was highest since the record 24,392 in 2013.

The CWS ended Tuesday with Florida defeating LSU 6-1 to win the national championship.

