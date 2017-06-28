WJZ BREAKING: Suspect Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting; 4 Arrested

Controversial Bike Lane To Remain In Canton

June 28, 2017 12:24 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore, Bike Lane, Canton, potomac street

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A controversial bike lane in Canton will remain in place.

The mayor’s office says that the City has reached a settlement with bike advocacy group “Bikemore” to keep the Potomac Street bike lane in place.

Bikemore had obtained a temporary restraining order to keep the bike lane over fears that it might be removed after the City announced plans to review all bikes lanes across Baltimore.

