Dog Delivers Water To Umpires In Minor League Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Move over bat boy, there’s a new helpful hand at the baseball diamond. Or should we say, helpful paw.
“Jake the Diamond Dog” travels to minor league ballparks across the country putting on well-trained displays of delivering game balls to pitchers, moving bats out of the batters box, and taking water and towels out to umpires.
A video of Jake at a single-A, minor league game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and South Bend Cubs has gone viral. It’s now just a matter of time before Jake is called up to the big leagues.
You can learn more about Jake the Diamond Dog on his Facebook page by clicking here.
