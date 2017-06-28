WJZ DEVELOPING: Amtrak Service Suspended After Two CSX Employees Are Hit By A Train in DC

Dog Delivers Water To Umpires In Minor League Game

June 28, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: Jake The Diamond Dog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Move over bat boy, there’s a new helpful hand at the baseball diamond. Or should we say, helpful paw.

“Jake the Diamond Dog” travels to minor league ballparks across the country putting on well-trained displays of delivering game balls to pitchers, moving bats out of the batters box, and taking water and towels out to umpires.

A video of Jake at a single-A, minor league game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and South Bend Cubs has gone viral. It’s now just a matter of time before Jake is called up to the big leagues.

You can learn more about Jake the Diamond Dog on his Facebook page by clicking here.

