Md. Bank Of America Robbery Suspect Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Aberdeen Police Department arrested a man connected to a bank robbery Friday.
Officers arrested Jason Eli Madison, 37, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for the armed robbery of the Bank of America on West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen.
Detectives say during the robbery Madison allegedly handed the bank teller a note demanding money and showed a handgun.
An anonymous tip led to Madison’s arrest.
He was charged with armed robbery, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, first- and second-degree assault and theft.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook