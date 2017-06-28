Md. Bank Of America Robbery Suspect Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Aberdeen Police Department arrested a man connected to a bank robbery Friday.

Officers arrested Jason Eli Madison, 37, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for the armed robbery of the Bank of America on West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen.

madison mug shot Md. Bank Of America Robbery Suspect Arrested

Detectives say during the robbery Madison allegedly handed the bank teller a note demanding money and showed a handgun.

An anonymous tip led to Madison’s arrest.

He was charged with armed robbery, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, first- and second-degree assault and theft.

