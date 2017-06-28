New Video Released Of Possible Vehicle Involved In Hit-And-Run That Killed Cyclist

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New surveillance video catches a glimpse of a possible suspect’s car involved in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist in Towson.

With the killing unsolved more than a week later, police are continuing to ask for the public’s help.

This shred of new evidence is a relief to the victim’s family, who are hoping it’s enough to track down Aaron Laciny’s killer.

The new video has Baltimore County police zeroing in on a sedan as a possible car involved in the hit-and-run death of Laciny.

“It’s not necessarily the first vehicle involved, but it could potentially be a vehicle that is involved in this crash,” said Jennifer Peach, with the Baltimore County Police Department.

20-year-old Laciny was riding his bike on Charles St. – seen on video heading towards Charlesbrooke Rd.

Soon after, police believe he was hit by a car that kept on going and left him to die.

Police now believe at least two other cars had contact with Laciny that night, the last one stopping to call 911.

It’s surveillance video from this Exxon station on Charles Street that police hope caught their killer on camera.

“Whether he/she calls tomorrow or in 10 years… it’s still murder,” said Asher Laciny, Aaron’s brother.

For the Laciny family, the last week has been gut wrenching.

“I honestly think the easiest thing for them…. I mean, the sooner they step forward, the lesser that penalty may be for them, you know? Or they’re just going to live a life of constant agony in a way,” he said.

Agony, and maybe eventually, an arrest.

“This is a vehicle that we’re definitely interested in finding, locating, looking to see if there’s any damage on it, and looking to see who the owner and driver is,” Peach said.

Police believe that sedan is a lighter color – silver, gray or beige – and possibly four doors.

If you recognize the car, or have any information, you’re asked to call police.

Laciny was a recent graduate of Baltimore Community College and was working as a student researcher at Johns Hopkins University.

