Md. 911 Dispatcher Meets Child She Helped Deliver Over The Phone

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Howard County 911 dispatcher was recently able to meet the baby that she helped deliver over the phone in March.

On Mar. 25, Dispatcher 1st Class Ros Burgess helped a couple deliver their child in their home. Tues., mom, dad & Axel visited to thank her! pic.twitter.com/uZo9292W6T — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) June 28, 2017

“I didn’t know what to expect, of course, but when he said his wife was having a baby, I said ‘OK,'” Ros Burgess says.

In that call you can hear the father say, “My wife is going into labor and I don’t think we’re going to make it to the hospital.”

“The dad was on point, he was very calm, listened to my instructions and I even heard the mother in the background,” Burgess says. “So I thought it was a great call, especially when I heard the baby cry. I knew everything was going to be OK.”

You can hear the child cry later in the call, at which point Burgess tells the parents they did great, and they should wrap the baby up.

“Often we don’t know the outcome of the call, so this was a happy outcome, it was amazing to see him, to hold him, you know, to meet his parents. I just felt great. I really did.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook