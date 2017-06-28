WATCH: Pregnant Woman Runs Over Man After He Tries To Steal Purse

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A pregnant woman chased a man and hit him with her SUV in a Walmart parking lot after she said he tried to steal her purse.

Fox San Antonio reports that after noon Wednesday, Christine Braswell, 26, said the man, later identified as Robert Raines, was rummaging through her SUV prior to the incident.

The incident was captured on Walmart surveillance camera.

Braswell said Raines ran away with her purse when she confronted him. She chased after him on foot but decided to chase him in her SUV because she’s pregnant.

She then struck the man with her vehicle.

Raines was transported to the hospital after the incident. Asheville police said he is expected to be OK and only suffered minor injuries.

Raines is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny and misdemeanor damage to property.

Braswell is charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

