Weather Blog: Perfect Summer Day

June 28, 2017 9:51 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Another just perfect summer day. Low humidity, bright sunshine and a nice breeze, made for a very comfortable day all across the state.

Tomorrow, as our winds turn to the southerly direction, warmer and slightly more humid air will follow.

Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees and it will likely feel like the low 90’s. Even more humidity will follow for the weekend.

Scattered storms are likely on Saturday and perhaps Sunday as well. Stay cool.

