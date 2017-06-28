Report: Retired Raven Linebacker Zach Orr Considering NFL Return

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – It may be a short retirement for Ravens linebacker Zach Orr.

Last season’s leading tackler for the Ravens said Wednesday on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network that he is exploring the possibility of coming out of retirement. This comes after receiving more encouraging diagnoses about the congenital spinal condition that seemed to cut his career short.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, Orr received additional opinions from doctors about his condition since announcing his retirement back in January. The opinions have been optimistic and countered those offered by doctors who told Orr to never play again.

Garafolo reports that if Orr chooses to play again, he is not restricted to the Ravens, but instead could play for any team upon his return. Orr never officially filed retirement papers and the Ravens never placed him on their reserve/retired list because they did not expect him to play again. The period to extend tenders to restricted free agents has passed without the Ravens tendering the linebacker.

Despite not playing in the regular-season finale last season, Orr finished tied for eighth in the NFL with 132 tackles.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook