Zachary Orr Has Decided To Come Out Of Retirement Will He Find A New Home Or Return To The Ravens?

Ryan Mink, part of the Baltimore Ravens digital media team, joined Ed and Rob to talk about linebacker Zachary Orr announcing today that he plans to try to come out of retirement and continue his NFL career despite some doctors warning on his spine injury.

Ryan started by talking about the possibility that Orr returns to the Ravens after retiring in January saying “he said in the interview the Ravens would be the best case scenario, so I think the chances of him returning are fair…obviously he has all the relationships there and knows what he would bring to the team but other teams are going to make him offers but can he be cleared by team doctors.”

As for if everyone found out this breaking news this morning when Orr talked to the NFL Network Ryan said “I’m not so sure about that I mean I found out that way but I don’t know about Ozzie Newsome…he said he was keeping it very hush hush but it seems like some people knew his situation including the Ravens being aware of it.”

Ryan went on to talk about the timeline of events of Orr finding out his condition, and a timetable for when we will know when and where Orr may return to the field.