A Look Back On The 5 Year Anniversary Of Maryland’s Derecho Storm

June 29, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Derecho

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Today marks the five year  anniversary of the powerful derecho storm swept through the Baltimore Washington area.

On June 29, 2012, the rare storm filled with high winds and heavy rain caused massive devastation around the area totaling $19  million worth of damage.

“It was truly frightening. The trees were whipping around probably more than I’d ever seen before,” said Frank Thomsen, Roland Park.

The strength of derechos is often compared to that of a tornado, but it’s their punishing straight-line winds that topple trees onto houses, cars and power lines.

The derecho caused wide spread power outages, leaving nearly two million Marylander’s in the dark. It was reported that 9,200 power lines came down during the storm and it took eight and a half days to get power back on to all customers.

The damage was so severe, President Barack Obama had declared a major disaster for Maryland and granted the state federal aid to help with local recovery efforts.

The derecho originally formed over Iowa but tore through a total of 11 states causing severe damage in its path.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch