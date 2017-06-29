Discovery Channel Hypes Michael Phelps Vs Great White For ‘Shark Week’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – – A new TV spot is airing hyping the Shark Week showdown between multi-Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps and a great white shark.
During Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, Phelps will participate in the special event “Shark: Great Gold Vs Great White.” During the special, Phelps is scheduled to go head to head with the fish in a battle for ocean supremacy.
Discovery is already calling the special “an event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before” in its press release.
‘Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White is set to air at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 23.