Apple Celebrates 10 Anniversary Of The Original iPhone

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The device that revolutionized every day life is celebrating a major milestone.
Apple debuted their very first iPhone back on June 29, 2007. Since then, Apple has sold more that one billion I-phones.
It was the first ever touch-screen phone and set the standard for mobile computing . The original device had no front camera, no flash for pictures, and no way to record video. It wouldn’t be until a year after the original launch that apple would introduce the App store.
The latest version of the device, the iPhone 8, is set to debut this fall.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook