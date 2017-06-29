Apple Celebrates 10 Anniversary Of The Original iPhone

June 29, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Apple, iPhone

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The device that revolutionized every day life is celebrating a major milestone.

Apple debuted their very first iPhone back on June 29, 2007. Since then, Apple has sold more that one billion I-phones.

It was the first ever touch-screen phone and set the standard  for mobile computing . The original device had no front camera, no flash for pictures, and no way to record video. It wouldn’t be until a year after the original launch that apple would introduce the App store.

The latest version of the device, the iPhone 8, is set to debut this fall.

