Naval Academy Class Of 2021 Arrives For Induction Day

June 29, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Induction Day, Naval Academy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Class of 2021 is arriving at the U.S. Naval Academy.About 1,200 students will attend Induction Day in Annapolis on Thursday.The incoming students are known as plebes. That’s the academy’s word for freshmen.

They will be processed through various stations to get uniforms, medical examinations and haircuts. They’ll also be shown how to salute.

They finish their first day with the Oath of Office ceremony.

After that, they meet with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents’ Weekend, which is in August.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch