Sisters Charged In Playground Fire After Setting Fire To Notebook

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two juvenile sisters have been charged with arson-related charges for a playground fire that did more than $1,000 in damages.

The fire was at the Harford County Parks and Recreation playground located in the 200 block of Chell Rd. in Joppa.

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire just before 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, and were able to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The equipment is considered a total loss, with an estimated loss of more than $1,000.

Deputy State Fire Marshals determined someone had set the fire, and were later contacted by some parents who thought their daughters were involved.

The sisters reportedly said they had set a notebook on fire on or near the slide, and then left the area.

The two were charged with first degree malicious burning, and both were released back to their parents.

