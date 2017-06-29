Sisters Charged In Playground Fire After Setting Fire To Notebook

June 29, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Arson, Playground Fire, Playground Fire Arson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two juvenile sisters have been charged with arson-related charges for a playground fire that did more than $1,000 in damages.

The fire was at the Harford County Parks and Recreation playground located in the 200 block of Chell Rd. in Joppa.

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire just before 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, and were able to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The equipment is considered a total loss, with an estimated loss of more than $1,000.

Deputy State Fire Marshals determined someone had set the fire, and were later contacted by some parents who thought their daughters were involved.

The sisters reportedly said they had set a notebook on fire on or near the slide, and then left the area.

The two were charged with first degree malicious burning, and both were released back to their parents.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch