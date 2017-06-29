Police Search For Murder Suspect After Victim Dies From Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for a murder suspect after the victim died from his injuries.

On June 17 at about 10:10 a.m., Howard County police responded to the 5900 block of Stevens Forest Road in Columbia, where they found Fredy Roberto Lopez-Martinez, 29, suffering from trauma to the upper body.

Detectives learned Lopez-Martinez was assaulted in the 2900 block of Jessup Road in Jessup, requiring Anne Arundel police to take part in the investigation.

Officers say Lopez-Martinez got into a physical altercation with Santos “Abel” Diaz-Lemus, 31, the suspect, on June 16.

Witnesses told police Diaz-Lemus struck the victim with an object.

Lopez-Martinez died from his injuries Tuesday at Shock Trauma.

Diaz-Lemus has been charged with first- and second-degree murder along with first- and second-degree assault.

Police believe the suspect, who is from Columbia, may have fled the area.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 . If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Diaz-Lemus is considered to be violent and dangerous.

