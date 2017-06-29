Registered Sex Offender Arrested For Rape, Assault Of Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A registered sex offender is back behind bars after police arrested him for the rape and assault of a woman in Queen Anne’s County.

36-year-old Jeffrey Ronald Kindle, AKA Simon Gray, faces a number of charges, including first and second-degree rape and first and second-degree assault. He is being held without bail.

Authorities also say Kindle is a registered sex offender in Delaware for a 2001 fourth-degree rape of a victim under 16.

The investigation into this incident began after deputies were called to the Chester River Medical Center ER for a report of a sex assault that had happened the day before.

Responding deputies found a female victim who had visible injuries to her head, neck, bruises to her side, cuts on her legs, and a black eye.

She told authorities she had been at the Courtyard Inn on Church Hill Rd. near Chestertown, with Kindle, who she had known for a couple of months as Simon Gray.

After an argument, she went to her Chestertown apartment.

A short time later, she said Kindle arrived at her apartment and forced her into a car, before taking her back to the Courtyard Inn, and trying to force her into a room,

He was unable to get her into a room, so he forced her back into the car and drove to a wooded area on Leverage Rd.

She said he then dragged her into the woods, where he forced her to the ground and hit her in the face, kicked her, and ripped her clothes.

She later ran to a friend’s home, where the friend called police.

Authorities also found that Kindle was wanted for escape from the Morris Community Corrections facility in Delaware.

