Report: Baltimore Has The 2nd Worst Drivers In US

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It turns out bad driving is putting a little tarnish on Charm City’s rep. Baltimore has just been ranked the second worst city to drive in, in the country, according to an Allstate report.

Some food for thought as we approach the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

When it comes to America’s best drivers, Baltimore, unfortunately, isn’t making the cut. At least according to Allstate, which represents almost 10 percent of all U.S. auto policies.

The insurance giant once again ranked the country’s 200 largest cities. They looked at factors such as average years between claims and how likely drivers are to file an insurance claim.

So, where exactly does Baltimore fall? Second to last right behind Boston at number 199. D.C. isn’t far off at number 197.

And the best drivers? Kansas City, Kansas.

The numbers show drivers in Charm City are bound to make an insurance claim every 4.2 years, compared to the national average of 10 years.

Baltimore drivers are also 140.6 percent more likely to make an insurance claim than the average driver nationwide.

“It seems like in the City, people don’t always follow the rules,” Tyler Petrus said.

“People just don’t know how to drive, especially in Baltimore,” Brian Bandell said.

All drivers don’t agree with the findings.

“I think that they are incorrect I’ve lived in other cities where they drive a lot worse,” Virginia Herring said.

“I don’t think, I don’t think that’s true,” said James Barnes, who also said it’s not his generation of drivers contributing to the problem.

Allstate officials say the reality is that it’s up to all of us to help to make the roads safer.

“Number one thing is just eliminate those distractions, if it’s the GPS, if it’s the phone, Kyla O’Brien of Allstate said. “Put that Snapchat away, you don’t need to Instagram live while you’re driving be good examples for your children.”

Allstate also ranked driving by population and weather, Baltimore ranked 198 and 199 respectively.

Allstate also said leaving early to your destination and leaving some space between drivers can also make for safer driving.

