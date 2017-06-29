Surveillance Video Released Of Smaltimore Armed Robbery

June 29, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Armed robbery, Smaltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Surveillance video has been released of the armed robbery of Smaltimore early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Canton bar.

The bar was closed, and there was only one employee inside at the time, when a man came to the door and said he needed to use the bathroom.

The man was in the restroom for about three minutes, and after coming out, he pulled a handgun on the employee.

The robber took $500-$600, along with the employee’s cell phone.

He left the cell phone outside while fleeing.

