Surveillance Video Released Of Smaltimore Armed Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Surveillance video has been released of the armed robbery of Smaltimore early Tuesday morning.
The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Canton bar.
The bar was closed, and there was only one employee inside at the time, when a man came to the door and said he needed to use the bathroom.
The man was in the restroom for about three minutes, and after coming out, he pulled a handgun on the employee.
The robber took $500-$600, along with the employee’s cell phone.
He left the cell phone outside while fleeing.
