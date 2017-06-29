Weather Blog: High Of 90

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Well, after three very very dry and cooler than average days, today we broke the mold with a high of 90, and dew points that got to 60 degrees, still not that humid.

The next three days should feel somewhat more humid and very warm as well. So we will end June on a very warm, with a high around 92, and rather humid note as well.

The weekend will again be very warm and rather humid, and we do have a chance of a thunderstorm or showers later on Saturday.

It appears that both Sunday and Monday may be a tad drier, but still very warm.

The Fourth may also follow suit!

Have a safe weekend.

