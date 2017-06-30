Arrest Made In Triple Motel Stabbing In Rosedale

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police have arrested a suspect in a triple stabbing that occurred in a motel Tuesday in Rosedale.

Thursday, officers arrested Timothy Lee Nobles, 20, at the Royal Farms on 62nd Street for allegedly stabbing three people at the El Rich Motel in the 8200 block of Pulaski Highway.

Police say Nobles approached one of the victims outside the motel at 2:30 a.m., for reasons that are still unclear at this time.

The two went to a motel room, where they were joined by a third person.

There was then an altercation, resulting in the suspect cutting the two other people inside the motel room.

Police say Nobles then fled, and stabbed a third person once outside the motel room. That victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Nobles was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, armed robbery and theft under $1,000.

Nobles is being held without bail.

