Baltimore Water Bills Set To Rise In July

June 30, 2017 9:52 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore, Rise, water bill

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore water rates will rise by 9.4 percent, alongside increased discounts for low-income residents.

News outlets report that city officials say the July 1 increase is necessary to fund repairs to Baltimore’s water infrastructure and sewage system. Rates are scheduled to rise again next summer.

Public Works Director Rudolph S. Chow says the agency will raise the annual grant for low-income residents who fall behind on payments at the commensurate rate. The income threshold for seniors will increase to $30,600, up from $30,000, to match local inflation. Those who qualify receiver 43 percent off the water and sewer rate. The city also offers a Hardship Exemption Program that waives fees for environmental cleanup.

Bay restoration and stormwater fees are not increasing.

