Hip-Hop Artist Drake Was In Baltimore Thursday Night; Requested Jay-Z’s New Album

June 30, 2017 3:12 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Hip-hop artist Drake dined in Baltimore Thursday night, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The Sun reports Drake ate at Harbor East restaurant, Azumi.

Drake reportedly asked the restaurant to play Jay-Z’s new album “4:44,” which released at midnight.

The rapper and five of his friends went to the restaurant around 11:55 p.m., and requested to sit outside on the patio, according to Joe Sweeney, spokesman for Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns the Japanese restaurant.

Sweeney wrote in an email to The Baltimore Sun that the friends enjoyed grilled octopus, the Rock Shrimp Tempura and the Lobster Tempura. Drake, in particular, requested the Lychee Martini, the Maryland Signature Roll, and the A-5 Wagyu Ribeye.

“While we normally have our own DJ’s music playing through the speakers, we were able to accommodate him and they listened to Jay Z’s 4:44 album in its entirety,” Sweeney wrote to the Sun.

Sweeney wrote that bartenders, servers and management commented on how nice Drake was.

