Record Numbers Expected For Busy Summer Holiday Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People across Maryland are hitting the roads in record numbers this long Fourth of July weekend.

What’s driving the surge in travel? Partly, gas prices that are at their lowest level since 2005, the national average for a gallon of regular stands at $2.24 and Maryland is even lower than that at $2.21

“Gas prices are at historic summer lows in terms of declining for the past 30 days. That is a lot of extra disposable income in people’s pockets,” says Jana Tidwell with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

“People want to drive more, and having lower gas prices is awesome,” says Georgia Prentiss.

Georgia Prentiss is headed from Maryland to North Carolina and notices the savings every time she fills up her SUV.

“And you’re saving money. I save probably a good 12, 13 dollars. ”

With a glut in supply and weak demand, prices are actually lower now than they were in january. 6

OPEC tried to cut production but us drillers filled the void.

Americans save four million dollars for every one cent dip at the pump.

AAA says the top destination for Maryland drivers is the beach and average gas prices on the Eastern Shore are the lowest in the state at $2.05 for a gallon of regular gas.

And if you’re headed there, the best times to cross the Bay Bridge are generally before 8 a.m. in the morning and after 7 p.m. at night.

The roadways are going to be congested. If you can travel off-peak hours, early morning, later at night–you’ll definitely see a reduction in congestion.

