3 Injured In Overnight Beltway Work Zone Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Police are investigating an overnight crash at a work zone on the inner loop of the Baltimore Beltway.

Police say crews were working on the inner loop at Harford road when an SUV collided with an unoccupied pick up truck and pushed it into two workers. The two taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment of their injuries, one by helicopter and the other by ambulance. The female driver of the SUV was taken to the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officials say there is no indication alcohol or drugs impaired the driver.

All lanes of the inner loop of I-695 were initially closed due to the investigation and cleanup. Multiple lanes have since been reopened, but traffic delays remain.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook