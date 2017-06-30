Maryland First State To Have Law To Protect Planned Parenthood

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 25,000 Planned Parenthood patients in Maryland don’t have to worry about losing health care, as a new state law kicks in July 1, making Maryland the first state to shield Planned Parenthood, from looming federal cuts.

Maryland’s lawmakers have essentially created a fail-safe switch for Planned Parenthood.

So, if the feds cut funding, cash will flow in from the state level to keep the doors open.

In Washington, the war on Obamacare wages on. Republicans and Democrats are fighting each other on how to change the Affordable Care Act.

“We’ve got a really good chance of getting there. It will just take a little longer,” says Republican Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell.

The response is putting democrats on defense. And turning the national spotlight on looming federal cuts.

That could close Planned Parenthood’s doors across the country — except in Maryland.

32 miles away from the fight on Capitol Hill, local lawmakers voted months ago to protect the state’s $25,000 Planned Parenthood patients.

Making it the first state to guarantee services from the health care provider will continue, even if, on the federal level, Congress turns off the tap.

“We see our waiting rooms full of women who need basic health care,” says Karen Nelson, president of Planned Parenthood Maryland.

“We have, of course, a huge push to make sure the affordable care act stays intact. That obamacare stays intact. To make sure that women across the country can access Planned Parenthood no matter what.

If the federal cash flow does cut off, and state money will kick in. $2 million dollars from Maryland’s medicaid budget.

Another 700,000 from the general fund. Creating a $2.7 million dollar parachute for Maryland patients.

The law goes into effect Saturday, July 1.

A bill to change Obamacare has already gone through the house. Now in front of the senate, it would cut funding to Planned Parenthood services like contraception and breast examinations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook