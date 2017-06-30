Police Increasing Patrols Going Into Summer Holiday Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The busy holiday weekend has arrived, and Baltimore City police are already dealing with a spike in violence.

It’s already bustling downtown, as people are ready for fireworks, food, and fun.

However, Police have the burden of keeping everyone in the city safe.

The Fourth of July weekend is here with all the excitment and celebrations.

“It’s summer, it’s barbecues.”

“Fireworks, cook outs, hamburgers, hot dogs…”

But for law enforcement, this is also a time of safety concerns. Baltimore police will be deploying more officers.

They’ll be using city watch cameras to track potential crime and they’re depending on citizens for their help to help with crime.

“Remember, if you see something, say something.”

“The extra vigilance will extend from the downtown attractions, into neighborhoods, where police are also concerned about recent violence.”

Six months into 2017, theres been at least 170 homicides, which is nearly half the amount of murders baltimore saw in 2015 when the city had its highest per capita murder rate of 344.

At least a dozen people were shot in a 24-hour span, including a triple shooting on Friday. A 16 and 17-year-old were among the victims. They’re expected to survive.

One man lives a block away from where it happened. He says things have gotten better. But,

But, “It doesn’t surprise me, there have been several shootings, up there, back over here, back down there.”

After that shooting, officers were posted in that South Baltimore neighborhood, and in other parts of the city, as police prepare for this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

Baltimore police also reiterated other agencies will be helping with increased patrols. Other agencies on the federal and state level.

Baltimore police also said parents should tell their children to find a police officer if they get separated.

