Police: Man Does Time For Robbery, Attempts To Rob Same Store 2 Weeks After Release

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to rob the same store two weeks after serving time for the first attempted robbery.

On October 30 last year, officers responded to the Broadway Convenience Store, located in the 500 block of South Broadway, where they learned then 19-year-old Eric Chapman demanded money and threatened to shoot the store employee.

The employee complied, but Chapman grew impatient and fled.

Detectives identified and arrested Chapman, who pleaded guilty after serving eight months in jail.

Chapman was sentenced to two years in jail but had the sentence suspended except the the eight months he served. He was released on June 6.

On Monday, officers responded to the convenience store again for a reported attempted robbery. Officers met with the same employee from October and said Chapman, now 20, entered the store and handed him a pink note note telling him to open the cash register or he would shoot him.

The employee activated the alarm and the suspect fled.

Officers identified Chapman and obtain an arrest warrant.

Chapman is wanted for armed robbery, robbery, first-and second-degree assault, handgun on person, attempted use of firearm in commission of a felony, and attempted theft less than $100.

