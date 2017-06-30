Police Searching For 74-Year-Old With Dementia In Woodlawn

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

June 30, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are actively searching the Woodlawn area at this time for a critical missing woman.

Elaine Dorsey Newton was last seen at her home in the 1700 block of Newcastle Road near Fairbrook Road around 8 a.m.

She suffers from dementia, which may cause her to become confused or appear disoriented.

Elaine Newton is 74, is a light-skinned black female, approximately 5-foot04 and 170 pounds. She may be wearing pajamas or a pink top, and may have curlers in her hair.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Elaine Newton this morning or who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020 or dial 9-1-1.

