Ravens TE Darren Waller Suspended At Least One Year

June 30, 2017 4:38 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens TE Darren Waller was suspended for at least one year for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Darren Waller’s suspension is another blow to the Ravens’ tight end group.

Dennis Pitta, who led all NFL tight ends in catches last season, was reinjured during the offseason and was released.

Three other Ravens tight ends — Benjamin Watson (Achilles), Maxx Williams (knee) and Crockett Gillmore (hamstring) — all were sidelined at points this offseason.

Watson and Gillmore are expected to return in training camp. Williams could be placed on PUP.

