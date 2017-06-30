Rays Rally In 9th, Use Souza HR In 10th To Beat Orioles 6-4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adeiny Hechavarria hit a tying single in the ninth inning and Steven Souza followed with a three-run homer in the 10th to carry the Tampa Bay Rays past the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Friday night.

Hechavarria went 4 for 4 and Wilson Ramos hit his first homer with the Rays. They had nobody on with two outs in the ninth before rallying from a 3-2 deficit against closer Brad Brach.

After issuing a two-out walk to pinch-hitter Shane Peterson, Brach committed a balk and threw a wild pitch Hechavarria singled to left. It was the fourth blown save for Brach, who’s filling in for the injured Zach Britton.

In the 10th, Darren O’Day (1-2) issued two walks, the second one intentionally, before Souza went deep.

Jumbo Diaz (1-3) worked the ninth and Alex Colome gave up a homer to Mark Trumbo in the 10th but got three outs for his 21st save.

The Orioles fell to 9-2 in extra innings and 30-3 when leading after eight.

Baltimore’s Joey Rickard hit an RBI double in the third inning and made it 2-all with a solo shot in the sixth. In the fifth, the left fielder reached into the seats to snag a foul ball hit by Mallex Smith, then made a sliding grab of Corey Dickerson’s sinking liner to end the inning.

Rickard had Baltimore’s only two hits off rookie Jake Faria until Adam Jones led off the seventh with a double and took third on an error. Trumbo followed with a single to left for a 3-2 lead.

Faria gave up three runs, two earned, and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. His six strikeouts gave him 35, a Tampa Bay record through five appearances.

Orioles starter Chris Tillman allowed two runs and seven hits over five-plus innings. He was lifted after the Rays loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, a jam that reliever Miguel Castro handled by getting Ramos to hit into a double play before striking out Tim Beckham.

Though Tillman reduced his ERA from 8.39 to 7.90, the right-hander is winless in 10 starts since May 7.

Ramos was playing in his fourth game since coming off the disabled list following a knee injury he sustained last September with Washington. His home run made it 2-0 in the second inning.

A fielding error by Hechavarria at shortstop set up Baltimore’s first run. Hechavarria did, however, improve to 8 for 14 in four games since coming off the disabled list following the June 26 trade that moved him from the Marlins.

ON THE DOTTED LINE

The Orioles signed lefty DL Hall, the 21st overall pick in the amateur draft. The 18-year-old had a 1.36 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings for Valdosta (Georgia) High School this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Tampa Bay voided the option of INF Daniel Robertson and placed him on the major league DL (neck spasms), retroactive to June 26. … Brad Boxberger struck out the side in the eighth, his first appearance since coming off the 60-day DL (right flexor strain).

Orioles: Placed RHP Stefan Crichton (right shoulder strain) on the 10-day DL and recalled RHP Miguel Castro from Double-A Bowie. An MRI on Crichton’s shoulder revealed “nothing structurally wrong,” according to manager Buck Showalter … Britton (forearm strain) pitched a scoreless inning for Class A Frederick on Friday night. He will next throw for Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 4.00 ERA) seeks to end two unwanted streaks on Saturday. He’s allowed at least three earned runs in five straight starts and yielded a HR in 11 consecutive appearances.

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (8-6, 3.73 ERA) makes his second straight start against Tampa Bay. Bundy gave up three runs in seven innings in an 8-3 win Saturday.

