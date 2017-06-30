WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Hiker Finds Shallow Grave, Human Remains In Frederick County

June 30, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Frederick COunty Sheriff's Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after they say a hiker found human remains in a shallow grave in Frederick County.

On Thursday night, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gambrill Park Road north of Coxey Brown Road, north of Frederick Municipal Forest.

The scene was located off of the roadway in a wooded area. The area was secured by deputies overnight.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, crime scene units from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Frederick City Police, along with detectives and a representative from the state medical examiner’s office, arrived on and began processing evidence.

According to a preliminary investigation, the remains are significantly decomposed indicating that they have been at the location for a period of time.

Law enforcement personnel will remain on the scene for the majority of the day to effect full recovery of any evidentiary material. All of the bones will be sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner’s Office for examination and confirmation that the bones are of human origin by a staff anthropologist.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch