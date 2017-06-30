Hiker Finds Shallow Grave, Human Remains In Frederick County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after they say a hiker found human remains in a shallow grave in Frederick County.

On Thursday night, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gambrill Park Road north of Coxey Brown Road, north of Frederick Municipal Forest.

The scene was located off of the roadway in a wooded area. The area was secured by deputies overnight.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, crime scene units from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Frederick City Police, along with detectives and a representative from the state medical examiner’s office, arrived on and began processing evidence.

According to a preliminary investigation, the remains are significantly decomposed indicating that they have been at the location for a period of time.

Law enforcement personnel will remain on the scene for the majority of the day to effect full recovery of any evidentiary material. All of the bones will be sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner’s Office for examination and confirmation that the bones are of human origin by a staff anthropologist.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook