Torrey Smith Graduates from U. Miami With His MBA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Torrey Smith is known as a Terp, on Friday, Torrey tweeted out a special photo announcing his graduation from the University of Miami.
Torrey graduated Friday from Miami’s School of Business Executive MBA for Artists and Athletes.
While he is no longer a Raven, the former Baltimore wide receiver is still a favorite in Baltimore.
Former Ravens Ray Lewis and Ed Reed are also graduates of the University of Miami.
Torrey will be heading back to Philly soon as he heads for training camp with the Eagles. Smith signed with the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason after playing in San Francisco.
