Woman Arrested At BWI With Loaded Handgun; Says Her Son Placed Gun In Bag

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A woman was arrested at BWI Thursday morning after TSA officers discovered a loaded gun in her handbag at a security checkpoint.
The Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested a Virginia woman at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for having a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with five bullets in the chamber.
She told officers her son placed the gun in her bag prior to her flight.
Transportation Security Administration officers detected the gun as the woman entered the TSA checkpoint and placed her carry-on items on the x-ray conveyor belt.
She was arrested on weapons charges.
