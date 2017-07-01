Camden Yards Finalist For ‘Nicest Place In America,’ Honor Young Boy For Act Of Kindness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Oriole Park at Camden Yards is honored for its kindness. The Birdland community is making national headlines for their acts of compassion.

More than 250 nominations poured in, and Camden Yards made the cut. They are now in the running to be named one of the nicest places in America.

Every weekend home game, the Orioles recognize an inspiring individual.

“Recently a middle schooler by the name of Thomas Moore was introduced. Fans went crazy when they heard his story,” says Bruce Kelley, Editor-in-Chief of Reader’s Digest.

The O’s honored Thomas Moore of Bowie for his compassion.

The 11-year-old donated his hair to make wigs for cancer patients this past fall.

“I just want to give and I don’t need anything back I just want to give all the things they need because I feel they would be happy, and I’m already happy,” says Thomas.

Thomas was inspired to help patients after he saw a picture of a little girl with cancer on social media.

It was a noble act that took two and a half years to grow.

“Everybody can help it doesn’t matter how big or small you are, everybody can help,” says Thomas.

Taking time to recognize remarkable community members like Thomas, as well as providing a friendly ballpark experience is why Oriole Park at Camden Yards is a finalist for this Special Reader’s Digest contest, which recognizes the nicest places in America.

“This is about ordinary people where they are extraordinary, where they are acting kind towards each other, where they are exhibiting positive ways of life,” says Kelley.

There is still plenty of time left to make sure oriole park wins this competition, the winner will be announced this fall.

The town Rock Hall on the Eastern Shore is also one of the ten finalists.

