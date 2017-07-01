Police Investigating Murder In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A murder investigation is underway after a shooting in east Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 2700 block of E. Chase Street Saturday afternoon just before 4 p.m. Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds inside of a car.
The victim, now identified as 29-year old Dione Maurice Solomon of the 3700 block of Hugo Avenue, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
City police have deployed more officers during the Fourth July weekend. Since Thursday, more than a dozen people have been shot in the city.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or text tips to 443-902-4824.
