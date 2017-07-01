NFL Hopes To Play In China In 2019

BALTIMORE (WJZ )– The NFL is looking to make 2019 the year they finally make it to China.

The plans were originally set for 2018, but NFL Executive Vice President/International Mark Waller said the league is now considering kicking off the 2019 season — its 100th anniversary — in China.

“It may make better sense to look at that game as an opportunity to celebrate our hundred years, in the event we can pull it off and as a way to look forward to the future,” Waller said.

An additional year of planning could be beneficial given the difficulty the NFL has had in the past playing a game in China.

The New England Patriots were scheduled to play in China in 2007, but the game was canceled. The league also scrapped preseason plans to play in China in 2009.

The NFL already has four games scheduled in London and one in Mexico in the coming years.