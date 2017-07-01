Police: Female Uber Driver Stabs Passenger After Assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a female Uber driver stabbed a male passenger after he assaulted her.
Virginia Beach police said in a press release on Saturday that the man was hospitalized with serious injuries. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.
Police said no charges are currently pending. But they said the incident remains under investigation. Police have not released the name of the driver for the popular ridesharing service or the name of her passenger.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)