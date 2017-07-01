Pride Of Baltimore II Returns Home To Charm City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of Baltimore’s biggest ambassadors returns home on Saturday.

The Pride of Baltimore II has been on a fourth-month journey promoting tourism for Baltimore and around the Chesapeake Bay. The vessel even picked up a few new crew members, giving them a once in a lifetime experience.

“The ship took off May 13 to head down to Charleston to international tall ship festival in Charleston. There was a regatta race going to Bermuda,” says Jan Miles, with Pride of Baltimore II.

For the past four months, the Pride of Baltimore II has traveled nearly 3,000 miles, competing and entertaining thousands from Charleston, South Carolina, to Bermuda and back up to Boston.

The ship’s purpose is to promote the Baltimore area and all things associated with the Chesapeake Bay.

“She is the most known American sailing vessel sailing today. Maryland has had it, Baltimore has had it for decades and it’s a great messenger, it’s a great ambassador,” says Miles.

Once in Boston, six guest crew members joined the 10-person crew aboard the vessel for the seven-day sail back to Baltimore.

“Different from any other kind of summer vacation I’ve ever done, that’s for sure,” says guest crew member J.T. Towne.

“We weren’t obligated to help, but we helped as much as we possibly could, but I got to tell you, it was a lot of work,” says guest crew member John O’Neill.

It was work those aboard didn’t mind and said they would do it again.

It’s kind of like the job of the Pride of Baltimore II, makes you want more.

“You can get them hot, you can get them cold, you can get them wet, you can get them sea sick, but they’re never going to forget you,” says Miles.

The Pride of Baltimore II will be in its slip for the next four months.

